Age 98, of Maplewood Passed away on November 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Bob; and son, Tim. Survived by children, Kathy (John) Werr, Jack (Mary Rose) Trost, Mary (Chuck) Schorn; grandchildren, Kelly (Steve) Farrell, Bill (Deb) Trost, Carrie Schorn, Tori (Nate) Johnson, Mark (Samantha) Schorn, Alli (Cory) Tollefson; great grandchildren, Conner & Cade Farrell, Beau & Brooklyn Trost, Henry, Myles & Hazel Johnson, Zoey Tollefson, Theo Schorn; many in-laws, nieces, nephews & friends. Anna Mae retired from Montgomery Wards. Services & interment will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550