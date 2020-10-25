Age 100 Passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19 in St. Anthony Village. She was born in northeast Minneapolis to Herbert and Katherine Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norbert Leitschuh, husband Everett Hansen, sister Marilyn Walaszek and son Charles. Born and raised Nordeast, "Annie Jo" attended St. Boniface grade school, University High School and the Minnesota School of Business. She married Norbert (Nibs) Leitschuh in 1941; they had 16 wonderful years together before his passing in 1957. While raising six children, she pursued a 25-year career in Human Resources and Payroll at Dayton's Department Store. She married Everett Hansen in 1975 and enjoyed their time together and with numerous friends at their summer home on Crosslake. Annie Jo was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Parish and Mother's Club. She remained active in volunteer activities into her 80s, including 25 years with Catholic Eldercare. Annie Jo lived a long and full life. She did everything possible to help her children grow into responsible and caring adults. She was a loyal friend, always ready to share a cocktail and a smile. She was an amazing woman who was loved by all that knew her. She is survived by loving children: James, Mary Jo Friesleben (Rex), Richard (Denice), Patrick (Cheryl), Roberta Lemar (Phil Harrison) and step-daughter Marilyn Moore (George); eight grandchildren: James Plaster, Mark Engler (Carin), Kevin Engler (Amy), Joseph Leitschuh (Tessica Stouff), Peter Leitschuh (Kara), Christopher Leitschuh (Sarah), Emily Campbell (Patrick), Megan (David) Bjorklund; and twelve lovely great -grandchildren: Mason and Madison Engler, Ashten, Brennan, Will, Cassidy, Luke, Adelie and Cole Leitschuh, Shelby and Mia Campbell, Nora Bjorklund, and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to the staff of Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their compassionate care. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Boniface Catholic Church or Catholic Eldercare. Rest in peace Mom, we will all miss you.









