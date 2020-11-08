1/1
Anna Marie ALLERS
1966 - 2020
Born March 19, 1966 Passed away while she slept on October 22, 2020 in her home in Radisson, WI. Preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Agnes (Lothenbach) Allers; brother, Jerry; sister, Judy; uncles, Gean and George Allers; aunts, Ceal Larson (Lothenbach) and Florence Heinze (Lothenbach. Anna is survived by her children, Shanna Peerman (Joshua) and Cameron Allers (Emily); grandchildren, Anthony Jayden Aaliyah Hailey; lifelong friend, (sister) Kelly Deneen Beltz. Anna had a passion for life and enjoyed the outdoors, family friends, and her great love for animals. Her free spirit will be with us always. Visitation 10-11 AM Saturday, November 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Due to the covid pandemic the service held at 11am will be limited to a small number of people. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
