Born March 19, 1966 Passed away while she slept on October 22, 2020 in her home in Radisson, WI. Preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Agnes (Lothenbach) Allers; brother, Jerry; sister, Judy; uncles, Gean and George Allers; aunts, Ceal Larson (Lothenbach) and Florence Heinze (Lothenbach. Anna is survived by her children, Shanna Peerman (Joshua) and Cameron Allers (Emily); grandchildren, Anthony Jayden Aaliyah Hailey; lifelong friend, (sister) Kelly Deneen Beltz. Anna had a passion for life and enjoyed the outdoors, family friends, and her great love for animals. Her free spirit will be with us always. Visitation 10-11 AM Saturday, November 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Due to the covid pandemic the service held at 11am will be limited to a small number of people. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com