Age 67 Of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Louis & Catherine (nee Filippi). Survived by siblings Eugene Piccolo & JoAnn Lombardo (Franco); nephew Antonino Lombardo; nieces Annalisa Lombardo & Alessandra Lombardo; aunt Mary Jean Filippi; uncle Frank Piccolo (Ada); Filippi and Piccolo first cousins, extended family and many dear friends. Longtime and dedicated employee with St. Paul Jewish Community Center. Anna Marie loved and embraced her Italian heritage. Service Friday (3/1) at 11:00 am at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Pkwy, St. Paul. Visitation Thursday (2/28) from 5:00 -7:00 pm and one hour before the service on Friday. Memorials preferred to the donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019