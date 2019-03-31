Home

Anna May (Vesting) YORK

Anna May (Vesting) YORK Obituary
Age 96 of Shoreview Passed away March 27th, 2019 She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Debbie; and 3 sisters. She leaves four children, Sharon (Tom) Frantz, Richard (Rita), Carol Overturf, and Daniel (Patti); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and other friends and family. Visitation Monday, April 1 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at BRADSHAW 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Highway 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
