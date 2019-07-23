|
Age 72 of Mendota Heights Passed away July 21, 2019 Survived by husband, Bert Walter; sons (& daughter-in-laws), David Walter (Sarah), Michael Walter (Vicki); grandchildren, Avery, Gavin and Callie Walter; and sister, Susan Bomberg. Funeral service will be will be held WEDNESDAY, July 24th, 2:00pm, TEMPLE OF AARON, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Hadassah. Shiva to be announced. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019