Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON
616 S. Mississippi River Blvd.
St. Paul, MN
Age 72 of Mendota Heights Passed away July 21, 2019 Survived by husband, Bert Walter; sons (& daughter-in-laws), David Walter (Sarah), Michael Walter (Vicki); grandchildren, Avery, Gavin and Callie Walter; and sister, Susan Bomberg. Funeral service will be will be held WEDNESDAY, July 24th, 2:00pm, TEMPLE OF AARON, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Hadassah. Shiva to be announced. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019
