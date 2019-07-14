Pioneer Press Obituaries
Anna WERRBACH

Anna WERRBACH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 68 after a 2-year battle with Leukemia on July 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her father Clarence Fischer; sister Shelia. She is survived by her mother Ethel Fischer; childhood sweetheart and husband Scott; loving children Scott Werrbach (Malinda) and Jennifer Frank (Dan); grandchildren Noah, Matt and Mikayla; sister Linda; brother Clarence and many other dearly loved family and friends. She is greatly loved and will be missed by all. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 10th, 1:00-4:00 pm at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd. in Cottage Grove.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
