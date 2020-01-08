|
|
Age 97, of St Paul, MN Born July 13, 1922 and passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at her apartment in the Episcopal Church Home in St. Paul, MN. Family includes sons, Stephen (Lee James), Philip (Kathy Bishop), and Jay (Peggy Rudberg); grandsons Jesse Pennington (Heidi), Matthew (Hannah Sugarman) and Jeffrey; great grandsons Caleb and Zachary Bush; nephew James Reynolds, sister in law Sybil Diehl and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Robert Bush and her brother Dr. Antoni Diehl. Annabelle lived a full and meaningful life. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Vassar College in 1944. After earning her MSW, she worked in New York City and Rochester, MN at the Mayo Clinic. While in Rochester, she met her future husband, Dr. Robert Bush. They married in 1947 and moved to St. Paul, where they raised their three sons. After raising her family, she continued part time work as a social worker. She was an avid reader who never lost her passion for learning. She liked to travel, play bridge, enjoyed music and theater. Over her many years she was active in Big Sisters, Hallie Q. Brown House, League of Women Voters and New Century Club. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Plymouth Church 1900 Nicollet Ave S. Mpls. Memorials preferred to Planned Parenthood, Nature Conservancy or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 17, 2020