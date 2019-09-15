|
|
Age 94, of White Bear Lake Born December 26, 1924 passed away August 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Gordon, parents, Dolphus and Leah Cardinal, sisters, one brother, childen Frank and James. Survived by children, Diane (Joe), Charmaine, Mike, Linda, sisters, Edith Beecher and Jerita Haynes, many grandchildren and other family and friends. Celebration of life will be held Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at 11am, mass at 12pm with luncheon to follow all at St. Peters Church, 2600 Margaret St. North, North St. Paul, MN. 55109. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019