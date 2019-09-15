Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
2600 Margaret St. North
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peters Church
2600 Margaret St. North
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle KRUEGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle E. "Annie" KRUEGER


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annabelle E. "Annie" KRUEGER Obituary
Age 94, of White Bear Lake Born December 26, 1924 passed away August 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Gordon, parents, Dolphus and Leah Cardinal, sisters, one brother, childen Frank and James. Survived by children, Diane (Joe), Charmaine, Mike, Linda, sisters, Edith Beecher and Jerita Haynes, many grandchildren and other family and friends. Celebration of life will be held Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at 11am, mass at 12pm with luncheon to follow all at St. Peters Church, 2600 Margaret St. North, North St. Paul, MN. 55109. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.