Age 91 of St. Paul's Monastery Died on September 29, 2020 at St. Paul's Monastery having lived and ministered as a Benedictine Sister for 71 years. Sister Anne served as an educator at the following places: St. Bernard's, St. Paul; Visitation, Minneapolis; St. Philip's, Litchfield and St. Anne's, Minneapolis. She served as a pastoral minister at Epiphany, Coon Rapids and St. Mary's Stillwater. Preceded by her parents Melchior (Michael) and Margaret (Eichoff); siblings, Mary (Les) Wycoff, Hildebrand (Luella), Casper (Eileen), Arnold (Lorraine), and Margaret (Norbert) Dockendorf. Survived by sister, Florentine Meier (Andrew); many nieces and nephews; and her Benedictine Sisters. Due to COVID-19, service restricted to the members of the monastic community. A Mass of Christian Burial will be available by live stream on St. Paul's Monastery Facebook page Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Interment at Monastery cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Paul's Monastery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com