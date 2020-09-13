Age 95 Born December 23, 1924, in St. Paul, MN, died peacefully August 31, 2020 in Yakima, WA with her husband and children at her side. Preceded in death by husband James Brandvold, sister Audrey Hackert. Survived by husband Henry P. Buys, sister Henrietta Lundberg, brothers Robert Buys, Richard Buys (Ineke), children Jacque Starr (Bill), Chris Brandvold (Eileen, previous spouse Karen), Mike Brandvold (Sandra), grandchildren Ryan Starr (Teressa), Megan Maurer (Joe), Jordan Starr, Davis Brandvold, Elise Brandvold, Dustin Brandvold, Madeline Brandvold, great-grandchild Hadley Maurer, and over 100 cousins, nieces and nephews. Anne lived a full and wonderful life. Her motto and reminder to all was, "The cup is half full." Family gravesite service to be held in West St. Paul, MN at a future date. If desired, condolences may be sent to Mike Brandvold, 16103 Temple Ln, Minnetonka, MN 55345.









