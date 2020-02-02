|
(nee Clark) Age 83 of Minneapolis Passed away on January 24, 2020. Born on August 15, 1936 to Thomas and Elizabeth Clark in Fall River, MA. Anne graduated from the University of Minnesota with her Master's degree in Public Health. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin. Survived by son, David (Gail) Burkhardt; and grandson, Sam. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8 at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Eden Prairie Cemetery. Morris Nilsen Chapel (612)869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020