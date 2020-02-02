Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne BURKHARDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Clark BURKHARDT


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Clark BURKHARDT Obituary
(nee Clark) Age 83 of Minneapolis Passed away on January 24, 2020. Born on August 15, 1936 to Thomas and Elizabeth Clark in Fall River, MA. Anne graduated from the University of Minnesota with her Master's degree in Public Health. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin. Survived by son, David (Gail) Burkhardt; and grandson, Sam. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8 at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Eden Prairie Cemetery. Morris Nilsen Chapel (612)869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -