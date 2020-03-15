|
Age 78 of Stillwater Died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Anne was born on March 31, 1941 in Stillwater. She attended Stillwater HS and received a BS degree from the U of M & MA degree from Hamline University. Anne led a life of adventure - traveling independently; her bold spirit, fluency in Spanish, and experiences abroad enriched her life, and the lives of her students, family and friends. She inspired others to set their sights higher and try new things. She was a compassionate woman and walked in the world with unassuming conviction. She cared about the dreamers, new immigrants, her Spanish school in Malaga and especially her students for whom she went above and beyond providing pathways to opportunity. She was passionate about books, volunteering, Stillwater history, antiques, gardening, home repair, and enjoying backyard wildlife with beloved cat Webster. As an accessible intellectual, being with her always involved learning something and her knowledge was infectious – a benefit of a lifetime of teaching. Children of family and friends would always be welcomed with fresh cookies and challenging games that she loved also. We will all miss her creative gatherings and her wonderful sense of humor. We love and miss you! Preceded in death by parents Roy & Edith Farnham; brothers Richard and Gerald. Survived by her sister Barbara Gavin; 3 nieces, 9 nephews, 21 grandnephews/grandnieces; many spectacular cousins, friends and students. Services will be held at St. Mary's Church in Stillwater, MN March 25th. Visitation 10am, Mass 11am, followed by a luncheon. Donations can be made to the family for a scholarship in Anne's name to benefit a student where she taught or to Caring for Cats.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020