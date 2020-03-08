Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Anne RAICHE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
515 S. Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
515 S. Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne RAICHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne F. (Keefe) RAICHE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne F. (Keefe) RAICHE Obituary
Age 92 Passed away on March 4, 2020. Anne was born in Buffalo, New York, on February 1, 1928 to Thomas and Anna (McMahon) Keefe. Anne married the love of her life, George O. Raiche, on September 11, 1954. Together, they were committed to family, friends and supporting local and international communities. Anne was known for her infectious smile and hearty laugh. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage. She was a teacher at heart and had a special affection for all children. She was an active member of the Holy Spirit School and Church community which she loved dearly. Anne is survived by her dear sister, Helen Bowen; many loving nieces and nephews who considered her a favorite aunt; and caring neighbor, Paul. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings Patrick, Mary Larkin, John, and special friend Janet. Anne touched many lives with goodness and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Special thanks to Grace Hospice team and staff and friends at Episcopal Homes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 11, at Holy Spirit Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul. Visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Spirit School Scholarship Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -