Age 92 Passed away on March 4, 2020. Anne was born in Buffalo, New York, on February 1, 1928 to Thomas and Anna (McMahon) Keefe. Anne married the love of her life, George O. Raiche, on September 11, 1954. Together, they were committed to family, friends and supporting local and international communities. Anne was known for her infectious smile and hearty laugh. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage. She was a teacher at heart and had a special affection for all children. She was an active member of the Holy Spirit School and Church community which she loved dearly. Anne is survived by her dear sister, Helen Bowen; many loving nieces and nephews who considered her a favorite aunt; and caring neighbor, Paul. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings Patrick, Mary Larkin, John, and special friend Janet. Anne touched many lives with goodness and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Special thanks to Grace Hospice team and staff and friends at Episcopal Homes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 11, at Holy Spirit Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul. Visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Spirit School Scholarship Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020