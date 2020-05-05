Age 63, of Saint Paul Died from the COVID-19 virus on April 30, 2020. Born on September 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio to John Clark Hornickel (deceased) and Pauline (Lamp) Hornickel. Anne graduated from Hudson (OH) High School, Denison University, and the University of California, Davis. Anne is survived by her husband Thomas of 30 years, children Paul and Ellen, brother John Hornickel of Medina, Ohio, and mother Polly of Hudson, Ohio. Anne devoted her entire professional career to science education. She worked at science museums in Chicago and Indianapolis, and served as Head of Museum Programs at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Lastly, she was the Program Director of the NorthStar STEM Alliance at the University of Minnesota. In 2015 Anne was named one of the 100 Inspiring Women in STEM by Insight into Diversity magazine. She retired in 2019. Anne was passionate about science, nature and protecting our environment. Throughout her life she used her knowledge, resources and tenacity to bring equity, opportunity and comfort into people's lives. She valued connectedness, continually finding ways to build and strengthen bonds between family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and students. A private memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on May 6 with a livecast by Bradshaw. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN. A celebration of Anne will take place once we can safely gather together. To honor Anne through gifts, please contribute to the Page Education Foundation. 651-489-1349











