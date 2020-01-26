|
Age 96 Passed away on January 20, 2020 after a long and quiet life that placed home and family at its center. Though it was never her style to draw attention to herself, sometimes, with a gentle prompt, stories of her travels and adventures, pleasures and hardships would start to flow. In the last years of her life she spoke longingly of the reunion she anticipated with her husband Richard, and daughter Sharon, along with the many other loved ones who preceded her in death. Anne is survived by her daughter Kathleen, and "sons" Dana Wheelock and Ron Soukup. She was loved by many and will be remembered for her warm and easy smile. Memorials preferred to Can Do Canines in New Hope, MN or Second Harvest Heartland in St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020