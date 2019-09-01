|
1925 ~ 2019 Passed away peacefully August 25th. Born January 9, 1925. Preceded in death by husbands William F. Napier and Joseph Elsinger and by daughter Debbie Kemp. Survived by children: Patty Napier, Chrissie Cammack (Huck), and Bill Napier; by her seven grandchildren and eight great grand children who brought her endless hours of joy and laughter, and the adoration was mutual. She will be remembered for her enduring love of family, her enthusiasm for golf, tennis, gardening, playing bridge with the girls, and entertaining friends and family. She was an avid Twins and Vikings fan and a very vocal "coach" from the comfort of her home. Anne graduated from Summit School and attended Wellesley College; she was also a long standing member of the White Bear Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to ALS Association (PO Box 37022, Boone, Iowa, 55037-0022). Private Memorial Service. SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019