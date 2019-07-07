Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Anne M. (Fischbach) PEARSON Obituary
Age 69 of Inver Grove Heights Anne passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, and is now with her mother, father, and countless other loved ones. She was married to the love of her life, Greg, for nearly 49 years. Together they adopted two children, Heather and Nathan, to complete their family. Anne chose nursing as her vocation and specialized in surgical nursing. She loved shopping, talking on the phone, observing birds in the feeder, planning family holidays, and watching Hallmark movies, figure skating and the Food Network. Most of all she loved cheering for her beloved Minnesota Twins. Anne made a lasting impression on those she met – she was never afraid to share an opinion or let you know how she felt. Her big personality will be missed by those who love her, even as they feel comforted that her suffering is over. Anne is survived by her husband, Greg; daughter, Heather (Kurt Larson); son, Nathan (Erica Wright) and numerous siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at Roberts Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights on Saturday, July 13 at 11am, with a visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider a donation to the in Minnesota. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
