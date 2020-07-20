1/1
Anne Marie (Fitzenberger) ANDERSON
Age 71 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. Anne is survived by her husband of 50 years, George; children Julienne Dinkel and Steven (Corrine) Anderson; 5 grandchildren, Blake, Jacob, Shayna, Brock and Tyler; brothers John (Debra), Paul (Mary Sue) and Joseph (Kathie) Fitzenberger. She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Mitzi. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at The Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove and will resume Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home prior to the start of the Mass. There will be a Prayer Service on Wednesday at the funeral home at 6:30 pm. Private interment will be held at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Masks will be required at both events. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Olive Grove Hospice or to the donor's choice in her memory.





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
