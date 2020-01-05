|
|
2/6/1972 - 12/28/2019 Preceded in death by brother, Patrick; and sister, Vicky. Survived by parents, Bob and Marcia; sisters, Kathy and Margie; special furry friends, Sadye and Harold; many other relatives and friends. Anne enjoyed her career in the restaurant industry. She was deeply loved and will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 14 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Tuesday 1/14. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020