Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
2/6/1972 - 12/28/2019 Preceded in death by brother, Patrick; and sister, Vicky. Survived by parents, Bob and Marcia; sisters, Kathy and Margie; special furry friends, Sadye and Harold; many other relatives and friends. Anne enjoyed her career in the restaurant industry. She was deeply loved and will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 14 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Tuesday 1/14. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
