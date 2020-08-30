August 1, 1944 – August 23, 2020 After a long struggle against cancer, Anne passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Kenneth, her two children Christopher (Laura) and Catherine (Gregory Tietz) Knutson, and her beautiful grandchildren Drew Grondahl, Sorin, Malla, and Freyja Knutson, brothers Stephen (Claudia), Clark (Abbie), and Neal Baxter as well as several nephews, a niece, and many cousins and friends. She was a talented quilter, a joyful singer, an avid reader, a frequent traveler, amateur genealogist, enthusiastic teacher, music lover, and a loving mother, wife and friend. Anne touched many people's lives and treasured her family and friends. To all of us, she was the center of our lives and will be missed more than we can express. Her family would like to thank all the staff at St. John's Hospital Cancer Center and the hospice nurses, aides, and other workers. Her journey was not easy, but the compassionate and caring people that helped her along the way made it much easier to bear. A private family interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peoples Congregational Church, 309 North Third Street, Bayport, MN are preferred. Contact office@peoples congregational.org
