Age 95, of Mendota Heights Formerly of St. Paul's West Side (née Petrich) Passed away on April 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, John and Anna Petrich; sisters, Agnes Legatt, Sister Mary Mark; and her brother, Joe Petrich. She will be greatly missed by her children, Tom (Patty) Tosney, Anne Marie Tosney, Patricia A. Tosney; and grandchildren, Michael, Calli and Will. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with the family. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or memorials Anne asked that you pray for her and her family. 651-457-6200

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.