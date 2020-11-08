Age 104, of St. Paul Died peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020 On her deathbed at North Memorial Hospital, we held her hands, stroked her hair and cheeks, talked about old times and enjoyable days we've spent with her. In her sleepy morphine induced state, she responded by opening her eyes, shedding tears and moving her hands. We were very surprised and thankful for her valiant efforts. Mom, we love you and will miss you every day. Anne was born in Weyerhaeuser, WI on July 24, 1916 to parents, Vincent and Agnes. She grew up on a farm with brothers, Walter, Joe and Leon, and sisters, Helen and Celia. She moved to St. Paul where she met her future husband John A. Vannelli at Thursday night dance classes. They were married for 55 years. Anne worked for Montgomery Ward in mail order fashions for 35 years. During retirement she babysat, served lunches at Holy Spirit Church funerals, gave her time to the gift shop in Landmark Center, at a Bandana Square medical office, and St. Joseph's Coat. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, reading and word puzzles. Anne is survived by daughter Irene (Thomas); daughter-in-law Mary; grandchildren, Laura (Terry), Johnny, Susan (Gary), Steve (Liz), Kristen (Vince), T.J., Erik, Matt (Kari), Dennis (Sofya); 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband John; all her siblings; sons, John Jr., Larry and Kenneth. Out of concern for the health and safety of extended family and friends, a funeral Mass will be held for immediate family only, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
