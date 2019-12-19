|
Age 33, of Woodbury Passed away on December 18, 2019, after suffering a stroke. She was surrounded by family, friends and loving wife, Stacey "Star" Nesseth. Anneliese is survived by her loving parents, Diane Hage and David Hage; she was a devoted sister to Robert Hage, Shannon Trzebiatowski, Uschi Stone (George), Stefanie Hage, and Hans Hage (Catherine). Anneliese was also the best Auntie ever to James, Dani, Ally, Anthony, Brinna, Kieran, Cora, Theodore, Fredrick, Alice and Lucy. She will be missed dearly by many cousins, aunts, uncles and adoring friends. Everyone who knew Anneliese was touched by her soft spirit, silly sense of humor and grace-filled heart. Anneliese's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation. The family suggests that anyone who would like to donate to a charity in lieu of flowers choose The Trevor Project. www.thetrevor project.org. Visitation at 2:00p.m. with Memorial Service at 3:00p.m. on Friday, December 20th at O'Halloran & Murphy-Woodbury 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, MN 55125 651-702-0301.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019