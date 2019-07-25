Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
510 Hall Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
510 Hall Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annella HUNKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annella "Nella" (Arland) HUNKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annella "Nella" (Arland) HUNKINS Obituary
Age 90 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 She will be dearly missed by husband George; children Steve (Sherry) Timm, Mark (Milvia) Timm, Barbara Ewing, Carolyn (Bob) Henning, Jill (Mike) Schmitt, Robyn (Mike Peterson) Timm; and beloved 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grand-children. A special thanks and memorials may be directed to Cerenity Senior Care of Humboldt. Visitation 10 AM, Catholic Mass 11 AM Saturday July 27 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Lunch to follow. Interment Fort Snelling at later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.