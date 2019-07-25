|
Age 90 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 She will be dearly missed by husband George; children Steve (Sherry) Timm, Mark (Milvia) Timm, Barbara Ewing, Carolyn (Bob) Henning, Jill (Mike) Schmitt, Robyn (Mike Peterson) Timm; and beloved 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grand-children. A special thanks and memorials may be directed to Cerenity Senior Care of Humboldt. Visitation 10 AM, Catholic Mass 11 AM Saturday July 27 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave., St. Paul. Lunch to follow. Interment Fort Snelling at later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 25, 2019