Age 79 Died peacefully on Oct. 15, 2020 in Mission Viejo, CA. Born in Moorhead, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Dosdall, brother Hubert Zervas and sister Joan Zervas. She was survived by sister Kathleen (Zervas) Miller; daughter Patti (Randy) Brunter, step daughters Diana (John) Herman, Debbie (Chip) Daniels, Teri (Tom) Vannelli, step son Mike (Carol) Dosdall; grandchildren Steven (Andrea) Brunter, Eric Brunter, Becca Brunter, Katrina Brunter, Keri Herman, Kevin (Kate) Herman, Patti (Patrick) McConachie, Mike (Fallon) Vannelli, Rob (Nikki) Vannelli, Christy (Matt) Morrison, Brad Daniels, Tom (Annie) Dosdall, Kiira (Pete) Arena and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of LA, 920 E. Alhambra Rd., Alhambra, CA 91801-2799 or Prolife across America, PO Box 18669, Mpls, MN 55418.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.