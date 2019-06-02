|
Age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26 in Minneapolis. Annette grew up in the St. Paul Midway, graduated from Wilson High School and Hamline University and stayed in touch with school friends all her life. With her husband Steve, Annette raised and put four sons thru college, living for a time in Evanston, Illinois before returning to live in Minneapolis in 1973. Annette loved reading, gardening, music, volunteering at church, ARC, and Loaves and Fishes, driving trips, reunions, history lectures, theater, the North Shore and Lake Superior. She was a cherished co-worker with long-time friends from Golden Valley Lutheran College, Martin Luther Manor, and Lyngblomsten Care Center. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Edith Truso and her husband of 60 years, Stephen, Annette is survived by her sister, Barbara and sisters-in-law Marianne and Martha, their sons and families. Her qualities live on in her sons, Stephen (Lourdes), David (Irene) and Bob (Angeles) and Keith, and her beloved grandchildren J. Stephen, Alana, Bryant and Kylie. For details on her memorial service and life celebration, please contact family. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the Minnesota Historical Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019