Loving Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Nana ~ Age 83 of Somerset, WI. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 31, 2019. Annette was born the daughter of Joseph & Cecilia (Lampron) Raboin on December 22, 1935. Annette and Vincent Germain married on September 28, 1957 in Somerset, WI where they continued to live and raise six children. She enjoyed playing games, baking, sewing and quilting with her large family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecilia Raboin; son, Chuck Germain; son-in-law, Michael DeRosier; great-grandchild, Landon Hansen; sister, Dorothy (Robert) Panter; infant sister, Nancy; brothers, John, James (Louise), and Noel. Annette is survived by her husband, Vincent; children, Suzy DeRosier, Dan (Michele), Karen (Rick) McNeil, Ken (Terri), Carole (Darrel) Johnson; grandchildren, Josh and Celia DeRosier, Cory (Quinne) Germain, Monica Bryant, Tony (Ashley) Germain, Melissa, Rebecca and Jeremy McNeil, Blaine and Rachel Germain, Cyndie (Steven) Hansen, Derrick and Christal Johnson and Ali Germain; step-grandchildren, Daniel (Janice) Aliperto and Christopher (Karla) Aliperto; sister, Bette (Richard) Rivard; sister-in-law, Pierrette Raboin; many great-grand children; a large extended family; many lifelong friends and her dog, Oscar. Visitation will be held June 6, 2019, 4-7 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Somerset, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 7, 2019, 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior at the church. Interment St. Anne's Cemetery. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019
