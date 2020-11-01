1/
Annette "Anne" KOTLARZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joined her aunt, Chris, for the eternal Bon Jovi concert on October, 19, 2020. Also preceded in death by her brother, Scott; 3 grandparents; and 1 uncle. Anne is survived by her loving sons, Adam and Matthew; and dog, Lily; parents, Mary (Steve) and Tony (Debby); siblings, Anita (Ken), Cliff (Marlene), Jill (Rob) and Jason (Leah); nephews, Justin (Marie) and Joshua; along with 6 other nieces & nephews; and many close family & friends. Anne was a loving and devoted mom. She was a longtime employee of Securian Financial, an avid football fan, and a Bon Jovi fanatic. Memorial Service 12PM on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hr prior. Memorials Preferred. "It's my life It's now or never I ain't gonna live forever I just want to live while I'm alive It's my life"





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved