Annette PRIFREL
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Maternity of Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity of Mary Catholic Church
(1414 Dale St N
St Paul, MN
Annette (Bachinski) PRIFREL


1931 - 2019
Annette (Bachinski) PRIFREL Obituary
Died September 27, 2019 She was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Jim; parents, Tony and Mary Bachinski; and sister, Joan Garvey. She is survived by six children, Jim Jr., Judi (Rick), Joe (Debbie), Mary (Mike), John (Debra), and Ann (Mike); twelve grandchildren, Nicholas, Lisa, Tony, Gina, Casey, Nick, Sarah, Joe, Allie, Abby, Dana, and Jessica; and six great-grandchildren. She graduated from St. Bernard's grade school and Washington Senior High in St. Paul. Annette loved being a housewife. She gave her love by making time to share in prayer, faith, and wisdom. For her own time, she loved gardening both flowers and vegetables. After her husband retired they traveled frequently visiting their children who moved out of state. They also traveled to elder hostels to learn more about the United States. She spent many summers at their cabin with her husband, welcoming visits from their children and grandchildren. She golfed with her husband, but enjoyed looking for golf balls more. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church (1414 Dale St., St. Paul) with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Women's Life Care Center (2870 Middle St., Little Canada MN 55117). 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
