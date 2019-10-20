Home

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary's of the Lake Church
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake
Annette R. ENGH

Annette R. ENGH Obituary
Passed away on October 17, 2019 in her 92nd year. Preceded in death by her husband, John. Survived by her 6 children Mike (Linda), Bob (Debbie), Ron, Sue Paul (Fred), Tom (Nancy) and Jim (Barb). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren (Sarah, Valerie, Jen, Andy, Freddie, Kristin, Maddie, Jackie, Renee, Lori, John and Ethan) and 13 great grandchildren. Memorial Service on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Mary's of the Lake Church with visitation one hour prior to service. 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
