Age 79 of St. Paul Passed away October 26, 2020 Survived by husband, David; daughter, Sharon (Carter) MacFarlane; sons, Michael (Linda) and Mark (Shannon) Merry; grandchildren, Shawn Merry, Katya, Jessica, Josiah, Julia, Ian MacFarlane, Ellie and Sophia Merry; brother, Elton (Becky) Shauf and Lee Buchele; sister, Shirley (Daniel) Olson; nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 15th from 2-5 PM at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Please observe Social Distancing guidelines. Memorial Service will be live streamed at 11AM Monday, Nov. 16th at Hamline Church, St. Paul. Private interment South Dakota. Memorials preferred to Hamline Church. Annette had a life-long love of music and was an accomplished pianist.