1/
Annie "Daly" PRUSZINSKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86 of St. Paul Formerly of Talbert, County Kerry, Ireland Annie passed away Friday August 14th, 2020. Her visitation will be held Thursday, August 20th from 4:00-7:00 PM at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul MN, with a Mass of Christian Burial Friday August 21st, 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, MN. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association. Full notice with Mass and graveside streaming details in Wednesday's edition. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved