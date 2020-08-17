Age 86 of St. Paul Formerly of Talbert, County Kerry, Ireland Annie passed away Friday August 14th, 2020. Her visitation will be held Thursday, August 20th from 4:00-7:00 PM at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul MN, with a Mass of Christian Burial Friday August 21st, 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, MN. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
. Full notice with Mass and graveside streaming details in Wednesday's edition. 651-698-0796