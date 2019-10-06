|
Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. Born in Elea (Veleniko), Greece, Annoula survived Nazi occupation as a teenager, as well as the Greek Civil War. She immigrated to the United States in 1961 making her home in St. Paul where she was embraced and supported by the St. George Greek Orthodox Church community. Annoula lived according to her deep faith and the values instilled in her by her parents and her village community. She dedicated her life to providing opportunities for her family, and will be lovingly remembered for her extraordinary generosity and the love she so willingly shared with others. She had a deep love for both her birth and adopted homeland. Annoula is preceded in death by husband, Howard Bahneman; parents, George Taratsas and Maria Kostavaras; brother Efthimios Taratsas; and sister Katina Taratsas. She is survived by nephew Takis Taratsas, who she loved as a son; adoptive son George Taratsas (Jennifer); granddaughter Andriana Taratsas; brother Nicolas Taratsas; and many other relatives and dear friends. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 4:30-7:00PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, St. Paul, with Trisagion service following at 7:00PM. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 21st at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Funeral service, and reception (Makaria) following interment, will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Avenue, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019