Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather Age 67, of Roseville, passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ruth Thury. Survived by wife of 46 years, Beverly (nee Egyhazi); children, Danielle (Chris Polos) and Dave (Stacy); grand-children, Brett, Riley, and soon to be Landon; two brothers and five sisters; many other family and friends. Tony retired after 30+ years with the City of Roseville, and was a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years as well. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, September 12 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and at the church from 9-10 AM Thursday. Thank you to Regions Hospital and HealthPartners Hospice for their loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019