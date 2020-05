Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 71 of Hugo, formerly of St. Paul Peacefully entered Heaven April 22 with his wife, Donna, at his side. Long time Rice Streeter. Vietnam Navy Veteran. Services to be announced in summer. 651-489-1349











