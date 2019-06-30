|
|
On June 27th, 2019 Anthony "Tony" Joseph Sobaski passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his lake home in Welch, MN at the age of 65. Born on May 11th, 1954 to Leroy "Tony" and Valerie Sobaski. Survived by his wife of 24 years, Barb Sobaski; daughters, Samantha (Seth), Danielle (Aaron); grandchildren Zane, Lyle, Finn and Eve; his 7 siblings & their spouses; countless family & friends. Tony is preceded in death by his father LeRoy "Tony" Sobaski; mother-in-law Helen Marie Shenk; & brother-in-law David Lang. Everyone would say that Tony was happiest when he was out fishing on Sturgeon Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. A celebration of life will be held, with details to follow at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019