Age 88 Of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, surrounded by family, at his winter home in Tucson, Arizona. Tony, also known as Jim, was a loving husband, proud father, adoring grandfather, much-loved uncle and good friend. He lived life fully. He loved to read, travel the world, golf and alpine ski, and he was especially proud of his Swiss (Romansh) heritage. He delighted in every activity involving family. He loved music and bragged about the performances of his children and grandchildren. He annually visited State or National Parks but especially loved spending time with family at Lake Tahoe in California. Tony had an adventuresome spirit. He skied the Matterhorn (Zermatt) in Switzerland, parasailed in Florida, went buddy skydiving, and flew a glider. Tony was born and raised on a farm in Roseville, MN. Tony Schmidt Regional Park in Arden Hills is named after his father. He was proud of being a Minnesota State Municipal Judge in Roseville and later, an Administrative Law Judge in California. He was a graduate of Cretin High School 1948, Notre Dame University 1952, and received his Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony (Tony) and Elizabeth (Betty) Schmidt, wife Joyce (Jwanouskos), brothers Albert, Vernon, John (Jack), sister Ruth. He is survived by wife Margaret (Day) of Lake Elmo; children, Heidi Green (Mark), Wendy Bitner (Robert), Audrey Brown (Russell), Aimee Acton (Michael), Grant (Ghazaleh), Christin Kerhin (Mike), Tony (Eliana) and step-son Patrick Day (Regina); grandchildren, Mark, Anne Marie, Monica, Ellen, Daniel, Zeke, Raine, Johanna, Sylvia, Veronica and Mariana; sisters Joann Martin of Minnetonka, MN and Carole Baus (Richard) of Redfield SD; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Church of St. Michael, 611-3rd St. S., Stillwater, MN. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN and also for one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Tony gave to many charities. Memorial donations are suggested to two favorites: The National Parks Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20005 or Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Dr., Pine Ridge, SD 57770.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019