Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, and loyal friend to many, Anthony (Tony) Joseph Conroy of Vadnais Heights, MN, passed peacefully on December 1, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 62 years; son, Michael (Kris); daughter, Colleen (Mike); grand children, Ryan, Tara, Dana, Brian, Allison; great grandchildren, William, Cameron and Evelyn. Tony's love for family, nature, old cars and hunting will always be remembered by those he shared these passions with. Tony will be sadly missed by all who loved him. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.









