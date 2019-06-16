|
|
April 22, 1941 — June 12, 2019 Passed in the company of his family in Naples, FL. Preceded in death by parents, Ethel & Donald; sister, Susie; daughter-in-law, Stacy; and granddaughter, Maxine. Survived by wife, Diane; sons, Joseph (Jeanne), Paul, Daniel, and Anthony Kern; grandchildren, Brittney, Allie (Stephan), Joey, Dominic, Izabella, TJ, and Ashley; brother, Donald (Jeanne); his union brothers and many friends. Tony was very proud to have grown up on the East Side of St. Paul and after graduating from Johnson High School he went on to become a union pipefitter for Local #455 where he eventually resided as Business Manager for many years. He then served as an International Representative for the United Association and through the years Tony used both of his leadership platforms to advocate for working class people all across the country and Canada. Tony's life was devoted to being a labor leader. His love for people, larger than life personality and infectious smile will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be 3PM Tuesday, June 18 at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019