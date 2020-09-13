Tony was called up to join the Boss Man on September 5, 2020 while peacefully sleeping in his home at age 53. He was preceded in death by his Dad Big Jim Sandkamp. He is survived by his Mom and Pops, Theresa and Gene Binder, his children Little Tony (Christine), Keilani, and Sophia Sandkamp, his siblings Jim Jr (Cindy) Sandkamp and Katie (John) Kelly, his grandson Milo, his nephews and niece Billy, Alex, Marc and Kendra, "Grandma" Jim Corty and Duchess. The family will be having a private service but we invite you to join us in spirit on Monday Sept 14, 2020 at 9:45pm for a moment of silence, prayer, happy memories, and air hugs in celebration of Tony's life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store