Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 25, of Stillwater Passed away tragically on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Mamie Legato, Robert Maddox, and Benard Rushforth; and cousin, Rachel Brownell. Survived by father, Michael Legato; mother, Cathy Denise Legato; son, Vincent Michael Legato; sisters, Alexandra Legato and Ciara Legato; grandmother, Emma Katherine Rushforth; and numerous cousins, friends, and other family members. A service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7 PM with visitation from 4 PM to time of service at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Face coverings required.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store