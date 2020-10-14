1/1
Anthony Michael LEGATO
Age 25, of Stillwater Passed away tragically on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Mamie Legato, Robert Maddox, and Benard Rushforth; and cousin, Rachel Brownell. Survived by father, Michael Legato; mother, Cathy Denise Legato; son, Vincent Michael Legato; sisters, Alexandra Legato and Ciara Legato; grandmother, Emma Katherine Rushforth; and numerous cousins, friends, and other family members. A service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7 PM with visitation from 4 PM to time of service at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Face coverings required.





Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
16
Service
07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
