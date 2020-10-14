Age 25, of Stillwater Passed away tragically on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Mamie Legato, Robert Maddox, and Benard Rushforth; and cousin, Rachel Brownell. Survived by father, Michael Legato; mother, Cathy Denise Legato; son, Vincent Michael Legato; sisters, Alexandra Legato and Ciara Legato; grandmother, Emma Katherine Rushforth; and numerous cousins, friends, and other family members. A service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 7 PM with visitation from 4 PM to time of service at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Face coverings required.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store