Age 78 Of Hugo Died peacefully while surrounded by his family on Friday, June 12, 2020. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, August and Margaret (Leindecker) Olinger; siblings, Guy Olinger, Hubert Olinger, MaryLou Wright. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, Judy; children, Kelly (Steve) Yates, Doug Olinger; step-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Caleb, Coda; beloved dog, Mayme; siblings, John (Joan), Joanne Yukbonias, Sharon (Tom) Pogreba, Judy (Dick) Cohoes, Sandy (Rick) Hubmann, Wanda Olinger; nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tony and Judy's home. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.