Anthony "Tony" OLINGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78 Of Hugo Died peacefully while surrounded by his family on Friday, June 12, 2020. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, August and Margaret (Leindecker) Olinger; siblings, Guy Olinger, Hubert Olinger, MaryLou Wright. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, Judy; children, Kelly (Steve) Yates, Doug Olinger; step-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Caleb, Coda; beloved dog, Mayme; siblings, John (Joan), Joanne Yukbonias, Sharon (Tom) Pogreba, Judy (Dick) Cohoes, Sandy (Rick) Hubmann, Wanda Olinger; nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tony and Judy's home. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at Tony and Judy's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved