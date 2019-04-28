Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:30 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Anthony Scott "Tony" CREMISINO


February 26, 1952 - April 19, 2019 Age 67, of Eden Prairie. Preceded in death by father, Henry Cremisino and infant sister Catherine. Survived by mother, Lois Cremisino; sisters, Mary (Dan) Volker and Jennifer Cremisino; brother, Dan (Deanna) Cremisino; aunt Laura Cremisino; also nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tony was a kind and friendly man who will be remembered for his fantastic memory. He never forgot a date or important event, especially as it pertained to historical data. His love of the library was evident with weekly visits. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Services will be held Thursday, May 2, 4:30 PM with visitation to follow from 5-7 PM at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. NE, Mpls.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
