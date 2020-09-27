1/1
Anthony "Tony" STELTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 of West Side St. Paul Tony passed away on September 18, 2020. He is survived by his children, Anthony and James (Rebecca); grandchildren, Sheridan and Riley; siblings, Agnes, Jerry, Jean Marie, Laura Mae, Steve, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; and his parents, Frank and Laura; and siblings, Frank, Mary Lou, Judy, Joe. Tony was a proud union carpenter, and recently received his 60-year pin. The greatest joys of his life were his sons, daughter in law and granddaughters. He loved fishing and golfing, and was active at the Germanic-American Institute. Interment has taken place at Roselawn Cemetery. Cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Tony Stelter, c/o Simple Traditions, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55116. 651-767-9333





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 767-9333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved