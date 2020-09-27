Age 83 of West Side St. Paul Tony passed away on September 18, 2020. He is survived by his children, Anthony and James (Rebecca); grandchildren, Sheridan and Riley; siblings, Agnes, Jerry, Jean Marie, Laura Mae, Steve, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; and his parents, Frank and Laura; and siblings, Frank, Mary Lou, Judy, Joe. Tony was a proud union carpenter, and recently received his 60-year pin. The greatest joys of his life were his sons, daughter in law and granddaughters. He loved fishing and golfing, and was active at the Germanic-American Institute. Interment has taken place at Roselawn Cemetery. Cards and condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Tony Stelter, c/o Simple Traditions, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55116. 651-767-9333