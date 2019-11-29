|
Formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Samual and Esther Straus; and son, Bradley Allen Straus. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Brenda Harris Bowman Straus; daughter, Sheri Straus-Norgard (Charles Norgard); grandchildren, Daniel Bowman Norgard (Bailey Fedors), Dylan Andrew Norgard (McKenzy Diehl) and Bunny Sue Norgard; sister, Carol Segal; brother- in-law, Dr. Sheldon Segal; nephews Steve (Ellen), Tommy and Jimmy (Tamara) Segal; Lauri (Mike) Simons, Mary, Holly and Dana Norgard. Graveside service 2:30 pm on SUNDAY, December 1st at SONS OF ABRAHAM CEMETERY, 1250 Barclay St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Mental Health Task Force or The Kabbalah Centre. SHIVA will be held Monday evening through Thursday at the Straus residence Boca Raton, FL. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019