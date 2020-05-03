Passed away unexpectedly at home in St Paul April 28, 2020 at the age of 28. Tony was a dreamer with an adventurous spirit. He loved the outdoors, culinary arts, anything with wheels or an engine, and his dogs Hazel and Nala. Tony's life was hindered by Neurofibromatosis and cut short by an unyielding addiction. Preceded in death by grandfather Robert Newbauer, cousin Jason Bastings. Survived by parents Cheryl (Newbauer) Malm, Brad (Kelly) Malm, sister Kelsey (Adam) Parrish, nephews Wesley and Finneas, grandparents Marion Newbauer, Dale (Kathryn) Malm. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date with notification through social media.









