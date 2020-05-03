Anthony Thomas MALM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly at home in St Paul April 28, 2020 at the age of 28. Tony was a dreamer with an adventurous spirit. He loved the outdoors, culinary arts, anything with wheels or an engine, and his dogs Hazel and Nala. Tony's life was hindered by Neurofibromatosis and cut short by an unyielding addiction. Preceded in death by grandfather Robert Newbauer, cousin Jason Bastings. Survived by parents Cheryl (Newbauer) Malm, Brad (Kelly) Malm, sister Kelsey (Adam) Parrish, nephews Wesley and Finneas, grandparents Marion Newbauer, Dale (Kathryn) Malm. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date with notification through social media.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved