Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
2048 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
2048 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette "Toni" COLLINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette "Toni" COLLINS Obituary
"The Picture Lady" Age 86, formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 28, 2019. Preceded by husband, Tom. Survived by sons, Tom, John & Jim (Erin); grandchildren, Lidi & Carter; and sister, Murrie (Bud) Donovan. Toni was born in Chicago, moved to Minnesota and raised a family. She loved her family, art, golf, dogs, boating and a stiff Manhattan. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, August 13 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 4-7PM Monday, 8/12 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, and also at the church from 9-10 AM on Tuesday, 8/13. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now