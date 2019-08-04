|
"The Picture Lady" Age 86, formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 28, 2019. Preceded by husband, Tom. Survived by sons, Tom, John & Jim (Erin); grandchildren, Lidi & Carter; and sister, Murrie (Bud) Donovan. Toni was born in Chicago, moved to Minnesota and raised a family. She loved her family, art, golf, dogs, boating and a stiff Manhattan. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, August 13 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation from 4-7PM Monday, 8/12 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B, and also at the church from 9-10 AM on Tuesday, 8/13. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
