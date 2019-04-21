|
|
Age 97 of South Saint Paul On January 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Vincent: parents, Clemens and Agnes Muginski; sister, Genevieve. Survived by children, Michael (Darlya), Patrick (Patricia), Mary (Jeff) Bradley; grandchildren, Erin, Tobias, Anna, George, Mara, Charles, Magdalena, Clara, Kristin, Lauren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo 2739 NE Stinson Blvd, Minneapolis 55418. Visitation 1 hour prior to service (10:00-11:00 AM) Luncheon to follow. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org). Billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019