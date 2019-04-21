Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette MATHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette "Toni" MATHEWS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antoinette "Toni" MATHEWS Obituary
Age 97 of South Saint Paul On January 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Vincent: parents, Clemens and Agnes Muginski; sister, Genevieve. Survived by children, Michael (Darlya), Patrick (Patricia), Mary (Jeff) Bradley; grandchildren, Erin, Tobias, Anna, George, Mara, Charles, Magdalena, Clara, Kristin, Lauren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo 2739 NE Stinson Blvd, Minneapolis 55418. Visitation 1 hour prior to service (10:00-11:00 AM) Luncheon to follow. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org). Billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.