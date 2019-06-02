Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Anton Alec "Tony" WICKLANDER

Anton Alec "Tony" WICKLANDER
Age 65 of North Saint Paul, Minnesota Died peacefully surrounded by his children on May 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anton, Lillian; parents, Arthur, Leona; nephew Kenny Jay; granddaughter, Ashley; former spouse, Mary Wicklander (Narow). He was survived by his children, Shannon (Dan), Michelle (Jeff), Bobbi (Jim), Anton (Melissa), Johnny and Karin; seventeen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; siblings Arlet, Guy (Pat), Colette (Mike), Odey, Tad, Kim (Robin) and Jay; many other family and friends. Anton's passions were fishing, hunting, camping and Dad jokes. He was a jack of many trades. He enjoyed passing his knowledge on to his children and grandchildren. He kept his wit until the end. He will be missed. The family would like to thank Our Lady of Peace staff for their loving care and kindness. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
